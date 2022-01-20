Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,146. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

