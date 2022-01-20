Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

VTR stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

