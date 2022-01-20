Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,266,960. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 396.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

