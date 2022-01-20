VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,781 shares of company stock worth $10,140,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $217.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

