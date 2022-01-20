Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.86 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

