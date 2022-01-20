Verso Token (VSO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.42 or 0.07360892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00061556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.60 or 0.99817242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007659 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars.

