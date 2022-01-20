Vickie S. Reed Sells 533 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $64,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average is $155.32. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

