Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Down 26.8% in December

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $206,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $129.46.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

