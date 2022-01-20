Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,883 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

