Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 106.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

