Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 194.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

