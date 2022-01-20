View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.00

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 20037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in View in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in View by 115.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in View in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in View by 233.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the third quarter worth $69,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

