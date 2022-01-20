Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.06

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.29 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

