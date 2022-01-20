Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SPCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 625,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,087,383. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

