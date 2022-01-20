Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 308699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.
In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
