Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 308699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 487,776 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.