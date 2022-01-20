Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $218.71. The company had a trading volume of 119,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $421.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

