Visa (NYSE:V) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Head to Head Survey

Visa (NYSE:V) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.07% 37.62% 15.86% Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62%

This table compares Visa and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 17.15 $12.31 billion $5.63 38.13 Marchex $51.22 million 1.97 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -13.50

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Visa and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 20 0 2.83 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Visa currently has a consensus price target of $266.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.27%. Marchex has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Visa.

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats Marchex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM). The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

