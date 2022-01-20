Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.
VOD stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
