Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

VOD stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

