Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

VLPNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

