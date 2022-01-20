Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 210 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

