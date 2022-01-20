Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 40.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 75.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 9.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vontier by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vontier by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

