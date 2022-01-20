Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:IGD opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
