Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IGD opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

