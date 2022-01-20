W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 141.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 58.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 73.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. 929,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,944. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

