Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €60.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.42 ($82.30).

ETR DRW3 opened at €50.25 ($57.10) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.52. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €51.60 ($58.64) and a 1 year high of €82.70 ($93.98).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

