Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €165.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €161.09 ($183.06).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €146.85 ($166.88) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

