Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $55.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

WASH stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.