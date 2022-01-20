Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WCN traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.31. 34,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

