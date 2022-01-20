Waste Connections, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.96 billion.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$155.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$168.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$162.78. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$176.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Jon Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.44, for a total value of C$228,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,193,563.19. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total value of C$2,222,430.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,933,684.07. Insiders have sold 16,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,085 in the last three months.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.