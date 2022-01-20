Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 5,292 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wayfair stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.27 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 2.84.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.
