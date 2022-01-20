Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.56.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
