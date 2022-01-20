Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.