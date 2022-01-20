Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Webster Financial worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

