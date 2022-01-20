Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Acquired by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,128 shares during the quarter. Welbilt comprises 3.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.40% of Welbilt worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $8,681,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

WBT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

