Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC lowered its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

