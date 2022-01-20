Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

HOWL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of HOWL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

