Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.

Shares of SBI opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

