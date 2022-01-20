Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WBK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 302,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,114. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

