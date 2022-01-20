Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.00.

WPM opened at C$52.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

