WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.45 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $445.23 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00031221 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

