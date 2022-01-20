Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 3094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

