Widercoin Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $39,823.20 and approximately $20,134.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

