Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $155,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

