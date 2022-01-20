William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,601 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,601 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 93,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

