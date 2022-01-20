William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.42 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

