William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 6,274 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AON by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $270.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.65. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $202.32 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.