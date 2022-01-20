William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.