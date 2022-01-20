William Blair Lowers Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

