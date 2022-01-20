Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,581. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.