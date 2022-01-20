Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

