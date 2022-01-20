WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,120. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Get WNS alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.