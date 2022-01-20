Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.13

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 24377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.